Azerbaijan’s economy minister, Mikayil Jabbarov, held a series of high-level meetings in Jerusalem over the past weekend as part of a working visit aimed at deepening economic and political cooperation between the two countries.

Jabbarov met with Minister Zeev Elkin, co-chair of the Israel-Azerbaijan intergovernmental committee. The two discussed advancing economic initiatives and developing joint projects.

In a meeting with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, they reviewed strategic projects for the coming years, strengthening regional ties, and expanding Azerbaijan’s geo-economic potential. Sa’ar noted a significant increase in Israeli tourism to Azerbaijan over the past year, adding, “My ministry will continue to encourage mutual tourism. I intend to visit Baku soon.”

Jabbarov also met with Energy Minister Eli Cohen to discuss expanding cooperation in the energy sector. Azerbaijan is considered a key oil supplier to Israel and strengthened its presence in 2025 when the national energy company SOCAR acquired a 10% stake in the Tamar gas field.

The visit comes amid growing ties between the countries in the fields of economy, energy, and tourism. The relationship has also attracted attention in Washington, where stable relations between Jerusalem and Baku are seen as a positive sign for regional partnership.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Azerbaijani parliament members is currently visiting the US, including Baku’s Sephardic chief rabbi, Zamir Isayev, who emphasizes in meetings with US lawmakers the absence of antisemitism in Azerbaijan, a predominantly Muslim country.