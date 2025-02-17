Over the last 500 days, the IDF has been active in five central sectors in an ongoing fight for the security of the state of Israel.

The forces are dealing with threats from the south, the north, Judea and Samaria, and other arenas. The combat includes offensive operations, counter-terrorism, defending towns, and preventing infiltrations.

Currently, the IDF is operating in the Gaza Strip and securing the border fence, in southern Lebanon and protecting towns in the border area, in the Syrian sector on Mount Hermon, and in Judea and Samaria, both defensively and offensively, within the framework of Operation Wall of Iron.

credit: דובר צה"ל

