Rabbi Berel Lazar, the Chief Rabbi of Russia, revealed on Sunday the depth of Russian involvement in the hostage crisis and described the extensive diplomatic efforts led by President Vladimir Putin.

"The President not only asked to deal with it; he is personally following it and is very interested in resolving the matter," Rabbi Lazar disclosed in an interview with the Behadrei Haredim website.

At the center of the Russian efforts now is Maxim Herkin, a Russian citizen who is still held by Hamas. "The Russians gave him a passport. Before he was kidnapped, he didn't have a Russian passport, but now he has received one. The President himself is dealing with this," Rabbi Lazar explained.

These statements were made following the success of the Russian efforts in freeing Sasha Troufanov, who was released from captivity on Saturday alongside Sagui Dekel-Chen and Yair Horn.

"There were several conversations with the President on this matter, and he is completely involved in everything that's happening. Both when Lena, Sasha's mother, left Gaza with her mother, and now with Sasha's release," the rabbi said.

In an emotional meeting with Troufanov on Sunday, the young man put on tefillin for the first time since his release. "He was very moved by the prayer and thanked God," Rabbi Lazar described. "He asked for unity among everyone."

The Jewish community in Russia gifted Troufanov a new set of tefillin and a book of Psalms for protection. "There is strong Russian involvement in all matters concerning the hostages," Rabbi Lazar stressed, but added a caveat. "I won't go into too many details. I don't think it's time yet to tell everything."