Britain reaffirmed its readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a future multinational force, following confirmation that Kyiv has accepted the terms of a proposed plan to end the war with Russia. A spokesman for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that “that commitment remains,” when asked whether London was still prepared to deploy forces once a ceasefire takes hold.

The clarification came after a phone call today between Prime Minister Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to officials, the two leaders reviewed ongoing preparations for an international coalition that would help secure Ukraine after active fighting ends. Starmer emphasized that Britain intends to work closely with partners to ensure that any deployment is coordinated and backed by a broad alliance.

A US official told ABC News that Ukraine had agreed to the terms of a plan aimed at concluding the conflict with Russia, though details of the framework were not publicly disclosed. Western capitals have been discussing potential post-ceasefire arrangements for months, focusing on security assistance and long-term stabilization.

Moscow, however, has voiced strong opposition to any foreign military presence on Ukrainian soil. Russian officials dismissed discussions of a multinational force as unacceptable, signaling continued resistance to international involvement even after a ceasefire is in place.

Despite Russian objections, British officials indicated that planning will continue in cooperation with Ukraine and other partners. London has stressed that the goal of any future deployment would be to support stability and reconstruction efforts once hostilities formally cease.