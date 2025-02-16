Sasha Troufanov, released yesterday from Hamas captivity, met with Russia's Rabbi Berel Lazar on Sunday, who helped him put on Tefillin for the first time in his life.

After putting on the Tefillin, Rabbi Lazar gifted him a new set of Tefillin and a Chumash with his name on the pouch and cover.

On Friday, his mother, Yelena, asked the people of Israel to light Shabbat candles and pray for the safe return of all captives.

"Pray and ask for all our captives to come home safely and for peace, tranquility, and security in Israel and for the Jewish people," she said.

Sasha was released after 498 days in captivity. His father, Vitali, did not survive the October 7 massacre, his mother, Yelena, and grandmother, Irina, were kidnapped to Gaza and released after 52 days.

He had two birthdays while in Hamas captivity and it was known that he was held by the Islamic Jihad. Three videos of him were released since his abduction, the latest about a year since the war began.