Soldiers in the Carmeli Brigade have recently sent a sharply worded letter to their brigade commander, expressing frustration with the situation on the ground and the impact of the cessation of combat in the Gaza Strip on their sense of mission.

The letter, exposed by Kan 11 News, criticizes the deal with Hamas and describes the soldiers’ feeling that their efforts on the battlefield are not leading to a decisive outcome.

"We do not want to be cannon fodder for deals of surrender," the soldiers wrote, adding, "How can we have the motivation to return, fight, and risk our lives in operational activities on land that will be handed back to our enemy in a few days? Our home is not ready to receive us, either disabled or in coffins, when all our efforts will only serve as leverage for deals to release terrorists."

The soldiers further stressed that they are willing to continue fighting and sacrificing, but only if the goal is a clear defeat of Hamas. "We are ready to stand and risk our lives again and again if we know for certain that the purpose of our stand is to fight, defeat, and vanquish the enemy."

In conclusion, they wrote, "There is no moral justification for sending us to risk our lives on land that will later be handed over to the enemy."