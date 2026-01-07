New NYPD data released on Tuesday shows that Jews were targeted in hate crimes more than all other groups combined in New York City last year.

Police recorded 330 antisemitic incidents out of 576 total suspected hate crimes in 2025. The incidents accounted for 57% of all hate crimes reported to police and amounted to a suspected anti‑Jewish incident every 26 hours. Jews make up roughly 10% of the city’s population.

According to the data, there were 25 incidents targeting Asians, 45 against Black people, eight against Hispanic people, 30 Islamophobic incidents, 11 against white people, 28 based on gender, 16 against unspecified ethnicities, and 31 targeting unspecified religious groups.

Antisemitic incidents were more than six times higher than the next most‑targeted category - the 52 attacks motivated by sexual orientation.

The NYPD noted that the figures represent suspected incidents, not hate crime convictions. The statistics may change as investigations continue, and some cases may be reclassified as non‑bias incidents if a discriminatory motive cannot be established.

The 2025 antisemitic incident total reflects a slight 3% decrease from the previous year, when 339 anti‑Jewish incidents were reported. Overall hate crimes across all groups fell by 12% compared to 2024.

While antisemitic incidents surged in New York following Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel, Jews were already being targeted far more than any other group. The incidents range from physical assaults to vandalism and harassment.