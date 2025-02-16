Colombian President Gustavo Petro published a lengthy post on social media site X on Saturday, in which he commented on a sign of life being received from Colombian-Israeli citizen Elkana Bohbot, who is being held hostage in Gaza, while linking his release to his country's solidarity with the Palestinian Arabs, Kan 11 News reported.

Bohbot is one of several hostages from whom signs of life were recently received from hostages who were released in the current hostage deal. He is only scheduled to be released if the hostage deal advances beyond the first stage.

"Information has been obtained regarding the condition of Colombian-Israeli citizen Elkana Bohbot," Petro wrote, adding, "We hope for his imminent release. His freedom is a tribute to Colombia and its solidarity with the Palestinian people."

Petro, who is currently visiting a hospital for Gazan children in Qatar, further discussed his visit in the post and twice referred to the goings on in Gaza as "genocide."

Additionally, he posted a video from the visit in which he is seen with a map showing "Palestine" covering the territory of Israel.

Petro has long been critical of Israel’s war in Gaza and announced in May of 2024 that Colombia was severing diplomatic ties with Israel over its response to the Hamas massacre of October 7.

He later ordered the opening of an embassy in Ramallah and also announced the suspension of coal exports to Israel over the war in Gaza, stating that coal exports will only resume “when the genocide” in Gaza stops.