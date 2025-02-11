The release of hostages in the current deal brought with it new and encouraging information, when signs of life from seven additional hostages were received. No information had been received about these hostages since October 7th.

However, only one of them, Eliya Cohen, is expected to be released as part of the current phase.

In addition to Cohen, six other hostages are supposed to be released only if the second phase of the deal is implemented: twins Gali and Ziv Berman, Elkana Bohbot, Nimrod Cohen, Omri Miran and Alon Ohel.

Their families expressed hope for an imminent release. Maccabit, Gali and Ziv's aunt, said in an interview with Channel 12 News: "We started to breathe and were really excited to hear that they are alive. There was a lot of excitement, their father, Doron, he is disabled, suffering from a very complex disorder, but he cried, cried tears of happiness him."

Meanwhile, Hamas addressed an ultimatum issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, according to which ‘if the hostages are not released by Saturday, fighting will resume.’

In its statement, the terrorist organization claimed that it was committed to the ceasefire agreement, but noted that this also depended on Israel's commitment – "as long as the occupation is committed to it."

Hamas also accused Israel of failing to meet its obligations and blamed it for "delays and complications" in the process.