At least 17 people were killed in two violent attacks in Colombia, according to local authorities.

In the first incident, a police helicopter was attacked in the Antioquia region in the north of the country, while in the second incident, a car bomb exploded near a military school in the city of Cali, in southwestern Colombia.

According to reports, at least 12 police officers were killed in the helicopter attack, and seven others were injured. According to authorities, the helicopter was carrying security forces assisting in coca leaf harvesting operations.

Coca leaves are the raw material for cocaine production.

Antioquia Governor Andrés Julián, stated that the helicopter was attacked by a drone while flying over coca fields. According to Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez, initial information suggests that the attack caused a fire on the helicopter.

Meanwhile, in the city of Cali, a vehicle loaded with explosives exploded near the Colombian Air Force Aviation School. Five people were killed, and more than 30 were injured. The Colombian military has not yet released further details about the explosion.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro blamed the Gulf Clan drug cartel for the helicopter attack. According to him, the aircraft was targeted in retaliation for a raid that seized cocaine allegedly belonging to the cartel.

Petro also noted that a man suspected of being a cartel member was arrested in a nearby area.