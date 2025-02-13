Arab media is reporting that a plane scheduled to fly from Tehran to Beirut on Thursday is stuck at the airport in Iran after Lebanon forbade it from landing.

According to pro-Hezbollah media, Lebanon is blocking the flight from landing in the country to follow an Israeli demand to prevent Iran from transferring funds to the Hezbollah terror organization via civilian flights.

Kan News Arab affairs correspondent Roi Kais published footage showing disgruntled passengers at Tehran Airport protesting the Lebanese government's decision.

A group of Hezbollah supporters has gathered outside Beirut Airport to protest the decision as well. The protesters waved the terror organization's flag and blocked the road to the airport with burning tires.

According to a Hezbollah-affiliated journalist, Lebanese troops were sent to disperse the demonstration, and one demonstrator was injured.

IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee warned on Wednesday that Iranian Quds Force and Hezbollah have been exploiting Beirut Airport's international flights over the past few weeks in an attempt to smuggle funds allocated to arm Hezbollah with the aim of carrying out attacks against the State of Israel.

"The IDF remains in contact with the ceasefire monitoring mechanism and continuously transmits specific information to thwart these transfers. Despite the efforts made, we estimate that some of these money-smuggling attempts have succeeded," Adraee noted.

He pledged that "the IDF will not allow Hezbollah to arm itself and will act through all means at its disposal to enforce the implementation of the ceasefire understandings in order to ensure the security of the citizens of the State of Israel. "