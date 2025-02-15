Israel and the US are pushing for an additional hostage release in the coming days, such that all six living hostages on the list for release in the first stage of the deal with Hamas will be released by Saturday, instead of over the course of the next two weeks.

Thirty-three hostages were on the list to be released in the first stage of the deal. Of these, 14 are still in Gaza - six living, and eight dead. These are expected to be released in small groups over the course of the next several weeks, with living hostages released on the next two Saturdays, and dead hostages released later on.

An Israeli official told Channel 13 News, "Israel will agree to allow the entry of caravans into the Gaza Strip - if the release of the six is indeed moved up."

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel, and is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu early next week to discuss negotiations for the second stage of the ceasefire deal with Hamas.

On Thursday, a spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office said: "As we have already clarified more than once, there are no caravans or heavy equipment being brought into the Gaza Strip, and there is no coordination for such. In addition, in accordance with the agreement, there is no merchandise at all being brought into Gaza through the Rafah Crossing."