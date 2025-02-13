Hamas on Thursday issued an official announcement that it confirms the continuation of the ceasefire deal, and that additional hostages are expected to be released on Saturday.

The statement follows reports of progress in negotiations and pressure by international mediators to see the deal through, including its later stages which must still be worked out.

Earlier on Thursday, Al Jazeera reported that caravans and heavy equipment, the entry of which was not approved by Israel due to Hamas' repeated violations of the deal, are being brought into Gaza from Egypt.

On Monday, Hamas announced that it would delay the release of hostages slated to be released Saturday. Israel responded with an ultimatum, stating that if Hamas does not release, within a few days, all nine living hostages on the list for release in the deal's first stage, the IDF will return to fighting.

Nine more living hostages and eight bodies of hostages are expected to be released during the deal's first stage.