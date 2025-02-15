Sagui Dekel-Chen and Yair Horn, released Saturday from Hamas captivity, were held together alongside additional hostages, Kan 11 reported.

Sasha Troufanov, who was also released Saturday, was held alone.

The three were held hostage in Khan Yunis, only a few hundred meters from Kibbutz Nir Oz, throughout their entire time in captivity. They were held in tunnels, and recently in apartments.

Sagui was subjected to difficult interrogations during his time in captivity, during which he suffered physical torture which left scars on his body. Throughout the entire time he was in captivity, Sagui did not know what had become of his family. For a year and four months he was completely disconnected from all forms of media.

During their time in captivity, the terrorists informed Sagui of his daughter's birth, and in a cynical act, gave him a pair of earrings to give his wife as a gift. He asked the IDF representatives if their claims were true, because he did not believe the terrorists, and they confirmed the reports.

Dekel-Chen was injured in his right shoulder on October 7. When he met IDF soldiers, he told them, "Forget it, what's most important is that I meet my family already."

Horn knew that his brother was still in captivity. He said that they were together in the beginning, and that he was injured in his leg. "When will they release Eitan?" he asked.

Troufanov was informed by the IDF soldiers that his father Vitaly was murdered, and burst into tears. The three were released hungry, even though they looked better than the three hostages released last week, who were emaciated to the degree that they appeared similar to Holocaust survivors.

Upon his release, Troufanov asked for food.

The hostages were also filmed for Hamas' and Islamic Jihad's propaganda purposes. As part of the video of Yair Horn, he was forced to speak about his brother Eitan, who is also held hostage in Gaza.

An official Russian source issued a statement Saturday regarding Troufanov's release. Russian press secretary Dmitry Peskov, who is one of the closest figures to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that "Moscow praises the release of Alexander Troufanov in Palestine" and expressed "thanks" to Hamas' leadership for deciding to release him.