The Hamas terrorist organization on Friday announced that three hostages who will be released on Saturday are Sagui Dekel-Chen (36), Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov (29), and Yair Horn (46).

Two of the three hold foreign citizenship: Sasha Troufanov is a Russian citizen, and Sagui Dekel-Chen is a US citizen.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office confirmed that it has received the list of hostages who will be released on Saturday.

Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, aged 29 from Tel Aviv, is being held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization. He was abducted together with his partner Sapir Cohen, his mother, Yelena, and his mother Irena from their home in Nir Oz while he and Sapir were visiting. The three women returned in the November 2023 hostage deal. Sasha's father, Vitali, was murdered in the massacre.

Sagui Dekel-Chen was abducted from Nir Oz. He is 36 and a father of three girls, one of whom was born after he was abducted. His wife, Avital, became one of the symbols of the fight to bring the hostages home.

Yair Horn, 46 from Nir Oz, was abducted from his home together with his brother Eitan - who was not included in the list of those scheduled to be released in the first phase of the deal.

Earlier in the week, the spokesperson for Hamas' military wing, Abu Obaida, announced that the terrorist organization would postpone the next release of hostages , claiming that Israel violated the terms of the agreement. A short time later, US President Donald Trump suggested that Israel back out of the deal if all hostages were not returned by Saturday at noon.

For a short time, it appeared that Israel agreed with Trump's ultimatum. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office officially announced the cessation of negotiations for the second stage of the ceasefire deal. At the same time, the Prime Minister ordered the IDF to build up forces in and around Gaza and stated: "The decision that I passed unanimously in the Cabinet is this: If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday afternoon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF will return to powerful fighting until Hamas is completely defeated."

As the week progressed Hamas backed down from its refusal to release hostages on Saturday and Israel backed down from its ultimatum.