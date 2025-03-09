Expelled yeshiva student returns with ax, attacks principal's wife

The Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office filed a prosecutor's statement against a resident of central Israel on suspicion of attacking a woman with an ax in the Old City of Jerusalem. The statement is a preliminary step towards filing an indictment against him in the coming days. The investigation, which was conducted in the David precinct of ​​the Jerusalem District, began after the suspect arrived armed with an ax at the victim’s apartment, charged at her, and struck her in the head with his fists.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, then fled on foot through the alleys of the Old City, got into a taxi and disappeared. The woman was moderately wounded and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Following the attack, police and Border Police began extensive searches for the suspect, while collecting evidence at the scene. As part of rapid investigative operations and in cooperation with the Shin Bet (ISA), investigators were able to trace his escape route. The suspect was finally located in a yeshiva in northern Israel, where he tried to hide and even changed his appearance by shaving his beard.

The investigation of the case revealed that the suspect and the victim had a prior acquaintance - the victim's husband runs a yeshiva where the suspect had previously studied, and he was expelled from the yeshiva due to his behavior. According to the investigation, he returned to the principal's home to exact his revenge and carried out the attack.

Chief Superintendent Assaf Harel, head of investigations and intelligence of the David region in Jerusalem District police, said, "The fact that the suspect attacked a woman for no reason with his fist, and in her home in front of her children, testifies more than anything to the danger he poses, the ease and cruelty with which he attacked the victim.The investigative efforts led to a rapid resolution of the case, the capture of the suspect and his detention behind bars until he is brought to justice. The police will continue to fight with determination and with all the tools at their disposal against serious violence of any kind and against criminals who would harm public peace and security."