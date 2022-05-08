Meir Iloz, the brother-in-law of Yonatan Chavakuk Hy"d, who was murdered by terrorists in Elad on Thursday night, eulogized Yonatan on Sunday, describing his special character and the optimism that characterized his life.

"Yonatan was someone who saw everything as good," Iloz told Reshet Bet. "He didn't get angry - he accepted everything with love. His motto was 'All Jews are brothers.'"

As the days pass, more details of the attack are emerging, including one describing the astonishing presence of mind of Chavakuk's young son, Yosef. Yosef was with his father at the time of the attack, and as his father struggled with the terrorists, Yosef let go of his father's hand and ran away toward a security guard, telling him, "My father is dead - there are terrorists!"

Yosef is just six years old, and his father's only son.

Meir Iloz added, "Yonatan always got up in the morning with a smile on his face and the first thing he did after getting up was to make sure that his children got up with a smile on their faces too. He was a hero, fighting the terrorists - he always said that was what he would do."