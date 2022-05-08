נתפסו המחבלים שביצעו את הפיגוע באלעד דובר צה"ל ודוברות המשטרה

The IDF and police published documentation of the arrest of the two terrorists who murdered three Israelis in an axe attack in Elad last week, including the moment one of the terrorists led them to the location where the axe used in the attack was hidden.

The terrorists, who were identified as Jenin residents Assad Yussef Assad Al-Rafa'i, 19, and Sabhi Imad Sabhi Abu Shakir, 20, were arrested during scans of the area surrounding Elad by security forces and were found near a quarry.

The combined pursuit included the use of technological and intelligence gathering means and special units by the police, the Shabak and the IDF.