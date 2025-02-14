IDF Home Front Command spokesman Adam Ittah joined the special Arutz Sheva broadcast with the Israel Government Tourist Corporation and the Ministry of Heritage at the Burnt Vehicles Compound in Southern Israel to discuss the messages it contains for Israel and the world.

''All of these cars were scattered across southern Israel, many shot or burned by Hamas. We had to gather all those vehicles and get them somewhere. We asked the community of Tekumah to lend us their field.''

He realized that the field was not just a storage location, but a monument. "I saw people vacuuming ashes of victims out of the cars to make sure every part of them was properly buried. When you see those burned vehicles, you see the magnitude of the evil that we're facing as a nation. This site needs to remain part of our heritage.''

He notes that the site also features Hamas vehicles. "Those are for the doubters. You can see how those were turned into war machines by Hamas terrorists. You can see the evil that tried to wipe us out.''

He also spoke about one of his personal favorite parts of the site, a tractor that was stolen and recovered. ''As an agricultural vehicle, it's a great symbol of regrowth. You cannot uproot the Jewish people from their land.''