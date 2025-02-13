Over the course of this week, Israeli security forces operated throughout Judea and Samaria to thwart terrorist activity.

The forces apprehended over 90 terrorists, dismantled dozens of explosives, questioned hundreds of individuals suspected of terrorist activity, and confiscated 12 weapons and approximately 50 illegal vehicles.

Earlier on Thursday, during the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, soldiers of the Egoz Unit located a rigged vehicle and dismantled it.

On Wednesday, the IDF announced that forces from the IDF's Maglan Unit eliminated three terrorists in close-quarters combat during the military operation in Nur Shams.

Since the start of Wall of Iron, over 210 wanted suspects have been arrested, and over 60 terrorists have been eliminated. The IDF and ISA destroyed around 30 terror infrastructure, including buildings which used for terror operatives.

In addition, 85 weapons were confiscated, and 14 aerial strikes were conducted.