Forces from the IDF's Maglan Unit on Wednesday eliminated three terrorists in close-quarters combat during the military operation in Nur Shams.

The elimination is part of the greater Operation Wall of Iron, which aims to eliminate terror in northern Samaria.

Since the start of Wall of Iron, over 210 wanted suspects have been arrested, and over 60 terrorists have been eliminated. The IDF and ISA destroyed around 30 terror infrastructure, including buildings which used for terror operatives.

In addition, 85 weapons were confiscated, and 14 aerial strikes were conducted.

"The IDF and security forces will continue to act to thwart terror throughout Judea and Samaria, in order to ensure the security of the State of Israel's residents," a joint statement read.

credit: דובר צה"ל

