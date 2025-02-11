US President Donald Trump on Tuesday responded to questions regarding his ultimatum to Hamas and the possibility of annexing Judea and Samaria.

The statements come parallel to a White House visit by Jordan's King Abdullah II.

When asked about whether he would relocate Gazans, Trump said that he believes there is a 99% chance that a solution will be worked out with Egypt.

In his conversation with King Abdullah, Trump stressed Israel's aid to Jordan, noting that Jordan has areas where the Palestinians could live.

When asked about Israeli annexation of Judea and Samaria, Trump stressed that the issue would work out.

He also described King Abdullah as "a great man."

Regarding his statement that all hostages must be returned to Israel by Saturday, Trump said that he still stands behind his words.