Israel's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday morning condemned a Jordanian Bar Association official for trampling an Israeli flag.

Walid Alouda, deputy head of the Jordanian Bar Association, was filmed trampling an Israeli flag at the entrance to the Association's offices.

Israel's Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the Jordanian authorities' silence on the matter, saying, "Israel harshly condemns the trampling of an Israeli flag by the deputy chief of the Jordanian Bar Association at the entrance to the Association's office."

"The lack of condemnation for this incident by the Jordanian authorities arouses concern," the Ministry added.

The Foreign Ministry also warned that "this type of expressions of hate may cause harm to the trust and cooperation in the countries' relationship, and even, as recent events on the shared border have shown, lead to violence against Israeli citizen."