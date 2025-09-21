Israel issued a strong response on Sunday to the joint announcement by the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia recognizing a Palestinian state. The Foreign Ministry called the declaration a one-sided move that undermines peace and strengthens terror.

"Israel categorically rejects the one-sided declaration of the recognition of a Palestinian state made by the United Kingdom and some other countries," the statement read. "This declaration does not promote peace, but on the contrary, further destabilizes the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future."

The ministry stressed that Hamas leaders themselves described the move as "the fruits of the October 7 Massacre," saying the recognition rewards the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust while solidifying support for the terror group.

"It is destructive to separate statehood - one of the final status issues - from peace. This move goes against all logic of negotiation and compromise between the two sides, and it will push the desired peace further away," the statement added.

The Foreign Ministry also accused the Palestinian Authority of failing to meet its obligations, citing continued incitement, the "pay-for-slay" policy, and failure to combat terrorism. It pointed to the recent discovery of rockets and missiles near Ramallah as evidence.

"The Palestinian Authority is part of the problem and not part of the solution. This is also the reason why the United States imposed sanctions on the Palestinian Authority and prevented its senior officials from entering its territory," the statement noted.

Israel emphasized it would not accept any imposed terms that force it into indefensible borders. "Political gestures aimed at a domestic voting audience only harm the Middle East and are not helpful," the ministry concluded. "If these countries truly wish to stabilize the region, they should focus on pressuring Hamas to release the hostages and to disarm immediately."