The government on Sunday morning unanimously approved a proposal by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to appoint Amit Gil-Beiz as Israel’s Ambassador to Estonia, parallel to planned opening of a new Israeli embassy in Tallinn this coming November.

This marks a significant diplomatic step in the Baltic region. Israel and Estonia have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992, and Estonia has operated an embassy in Israel since 2009.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting, Foreign Minister Sa’ar stated: “Estonia is a friendly country to Israel, in which, in my opinion, there should have been an Israeli embassy open a long time ago. It is a country which excels in innovation, digital technology, and advanced technology. Establishing an embassy in Tallinn is part of a broader process that I am leading to strengthen ties with the Baltic states.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the decision, calling it “the right decision and in a positive and important direction.” He added that there is potential to deepen cooperation between the countries in various fields, “such as in the field of artificial intelligence.”

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the appointment of Tzori Siso as Israel’s new Consul General in Miami, following the approval last month by the Appointments Committee.