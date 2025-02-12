The White House announced Wednesday morning that yesterday, US President Donald J. Trump and King Abdullah II of Jordan held a warm and productive working meeting at the White House.

The official readout of the meeting started that King Abdullah congratulated President Trump on his very successful first weeks in office, and thanked the President for his leadership in securing the release of hostages from Gaza and a temporary pause in hostilities. The President affirmed the strength of relations between the United States and Jordan, and thanked Abdullah for the Kingdom's longstanding commitment to promoting and advancing regional peace.

President Trump and King Abdullah also discussed the situation in Gaza. The President reiterated that Hamas must release all hostages, including all Americans, by Saturday, and asked for the King's assistance in ensuring that Hamas, as well as the leaders of the region, understand the severity of the situation.

The two leaders also discussed the President's goal of ensuring that Gaza is rebuilt beautifully after the conflict ends, and providing options for the people of Gaza that allow them to live in security and dignity, and free of Hamas's tyranny.