Abdullah King of Jordan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met on Wednesday in Cairo to discuss the recent developments in the Middle East, specifically Israel's war against the various terror groups in the region.

An official statement said that the two leaders emphasized the need to reach an immediate ceasefire in the "Israeli war against the Gaza Strip," and to double the amount of humanitarian aid reaching the residents of Gaza without delay or limits.

The Jordanian King and Egyptian President called to work in light of the decision of the last Arab and Muslim League conference which stressed the need to reach a total calm in the region and to prevent the circle of violence from getting broader. They also expressed their opposition to "the elimination of the Palestinian problem" or the expulsion of Palestinian Arabs.

According to them, the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the borders of June 4th, 1967 with a capital in eastern Jerusalem is a basic demand to restore stability in the region.

King Abdullah demanded that Israel stop the unilateral steps against the Palestinian Arabs in Judea and Samaria and what he called the "repeated attacks on the Muslim and Christian holy sites."