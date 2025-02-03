Jordan's King Abdullah II has agreed to visit the White House later this month for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, the royal palace announced on Sunday.

"King Abdullah II will meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, after His Majesty received an invitation letter from President Trump last week," the palace stated, as quoted by AFP.

The visit follows Trump's recent suggestion that Jordan and Egypt accept Gazans, a proposal that has been firmly rejected by both Amman and Cairo.

Trump told reporters last week he had discussed the idea with the Jordanian King.

“I’d like him to take people. I’d like Egypt to take people,” said Trump of the Jordanian King, “You’re talking about, probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, ‘You know it’s, over.’”

The President added he considered the potential relocation of Palestinian Arabs from Gaza as something that “could be temporary or long term,” noting the historical context of conflicts in the region over centuries.

Several days later, Trump doubled down on the idea, telling reporters he had brought it up in a conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

“I’d like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption, revolution … when you look at the Gaza Strip it’s been hell for so many years,” said Trump.

"I wish [Sisi] would take some [Gazans]. We helped them a lot, and I'm sure he'd help us. He's a friend of mine. He's in a very rough part of the world, to be honest. As they say, It's a rough neighborhood. But I think he would do it, and I think the King of Jordan would do it too," continued Trump.

During discussions with European leaders in Brussels on Wednesday, King Abdullah reaffirmed "Jordan's unwavering opinion on the necessity of establishing Palestinians on their land and gaining their legitimate rights, in accordance with the two-state solution."

He also emphasized "the need for sustaining the ceasefire in Gaza" and urged for an increase in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.

Also on Wednesday, Sisi responded publicly for the first time to Trump’s proposal, stating that Egypt will not take part in the displacement of Palestinian Arabs, an action he described as an "act of injustice" that could endanger Egyptian security.

A day later, Trump once again talked about the idea and expressed confidence that Egypt and Jordan would cooperate with it.

“They will do it, they will do it. They’re going to do it. We do a lot for them, and they’re going to do it,” Trump stated.