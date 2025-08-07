El Al’s offices in Paris were vandalized on Thursday morning with anti-Semitic graffiti, including the phrase “Genocide Airline,” spray-painted on the building. Red paint was also thrown at the site.

In response to the incident, the airline announced it would not maintain staff in the city at this time. Passenger services previously handled by El Al in Paris will be temporarily transferred to other airlines.

El Al issued a statement saying, “The incident occurred while the building was unoccupied, and there was no danger to employees. We view this act with utmost seriousness and are working with the relevant authorities to address the situation.”

The airline added, “El Al proudly displays the Israeli flag on its aircraft and strongly condemns all acts of violence, particularly those motivated by anti-Semitism.”

Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev also responded to the attack, stating: “Citizens of France, wake up. Today it’s El Al, tomorrow it could be Air France. When President Macron makes declarations that empower Hamas, this is the result. I strongly condemn this barbaric act and expect French law enforcement to identify those responsible and take firm action.”