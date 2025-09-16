Transportation Minister Miri Regev declared Monday at the Sovereignty Conference hosted by Arutz Sheva and the Samaria Council that the government intends to promote a sovereignty decision in Judea and Samaria immediately after the holidays.

"We must seize this opportunity. Woe to us if we don’t act. With God’s help, after the holidays, we will push forward with this decision," Regev stated.

The minister emphasized the need to reject any notion of partial sovereignty. "The 'settlement blocs' were designed to pave the way for a Palestinian state. That is why we must apply sovereignty over all of Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. We must act quickly - especially in light of President Macron's reckless move [to recognize a Palestinian state]. We have a duty to our citizens, and we have the United States, which will veto any decisions against us."

Regev also addressed the war against Hamas, stressing the need to eliminate its leadership. "We will eliminate Hamas’s entire external leadership, which is hardening internal positions regarding a deal. We must finish this fight, bring the hostages home, dismantle Hamas’s capabilities, maintain security control in Gaza, and apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria."

Touching on the Attorney General’s conduct amid growing incitement against right-wing ministers, Regev said: "No one is above the law - not even [Attorney General] Baharav-Miara. Right-wing journalists and officials are being targeted. Protest and debate are legitimate, but incitement is not. Words can kill."

Watch the Hebrew video:

