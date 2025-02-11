The Hamas terror organization on Tuesday night issued an official response to Israel's ultimatum, under which Hamas will either release hostages on Saturday, as per the deal, or the fighting will restart.

In its announcement, Hamas claimed that it is committed to the ceasefire deal, but that its commitment is dependent on Israel - "as long as the occupation is committed to it."

The terror group also claimed that Israel is not meeting its obligations, and blamed Israel for "delays and complications" in the deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a Cabinet meeting following Hamas' violation of the agreement and the terror group's declaration that additional hostages will not be released on Saturday.

Later on Tuesday evening, it was announced that Israel has officially paused talks for the deal's second stage, which would see further Israeli withdrawals from Gaza, additional humanitarian aid - around 50% of which is taken by Hamas - and the release of young men held hostage. A diplomatic source said that the decision was made following Hamas' violation of the agreement, and that "there will not be progress on continued implementation of the deal and negotiations for the second stage without the return of our hostages."

Following the Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said: "The decision that I passed unanimously in the Cabinet was that if Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday afternoon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF will return to forceful fighting until Hamas is finally defeated."

A senior diplomatic source explained that the Cabinet "expects the release of all nine first stage hostages within a few days." Nine more living hostages are expected to be released in the first stage, along with the bodies of eight hostages. All 17 are women, children, or elderly, injured, or ailing men. Netanyahu's ultimatum includes the release of the nine living hostages.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Hamas and said that if it were up to him, the ceasefire and hostage deal should be cancelled if Hamas does not release all the hostages.

“As far as I'm concerned, if all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12:00 o'clock, I think it's an appropriate time, I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out,” stated Trump.

“I'd say they ought to be returned by 12:00 o'clock on Saturday. And if they're not returned, all of them, not in drips and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two, Saturday at 12:00 o'clock. And after that, I would say all hell is going to break out,” he added.