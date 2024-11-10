Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed during Sunday's cabinet meeting that Israel was behind the pager explosions which severely hurt Hezbollah.

"There were officials in the defense establishment and the political echelon in charge of them who opposed the pager operation as well as the elimination of Nasrallah," Netanyahu said during an extensive overview of the war he gave to the cabinet.

He added: "When I wanted to eliminate Nasrallah, to go into Rafah and other things, there were those who opposed it in the cabinet. One of the claims was the lack of will by the US to participate. I disagreed and I went all the way."

According to him, "There are elements inside and out who lie about the hostage deal. They lie to the families. Hamas has only toughened its stance since the murder of the six hostages."