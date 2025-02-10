This week Louis Har will mark the first anniversary of his rescue, together with Fernando Melman, from Hamas captivity, in a heroic operation by IDF security forces from the heart of Gaza.

Speaking to Kan Reshet Bet on Monday morning, Har recalled the moments of the heroic rescue: "The soldier told me, 'Louis, IDF, IDF, we have come to take you home.' What could be clearer than that? From that moment on, I was already a part of them in every way."

After the two were rescued, the police released unique footage of the special operation from the helmet of a special counterterrorism unit fighter.

The fighters are recorded rescuing the hostages under heavy fire and eliminating terrorists. The counterterrorism unit reported that "during the complex rescue operation, heavy fire was opened on the fighters and at the hostages' location from within the building they were in and from nearby buildings. In a professional and intense response, the fighters returned fire, eliminating the terrorists, while personally protecting the hostages until they returned them to safely."

"We returned them home safely," said Superintendent Y., the unit’s Special Operations commander, who led the force in the heroic operation.