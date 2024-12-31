The Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) released new footage today showcasing the rescue operation of hostages Luis Har and Fernando Melman last February from the Gaza Strip.

Also released were radio communications from the rescue operation where agents are heard dedicating the mission to their fallen comrades.

The mission was dedicated to individuals like Yossi Taher, Amit Vak, and several others. One operative is heard on the radio saying, "Good work by everyone," followed by reciting the Shema prayer - traditionally associated with the acceptance of God's unity and control of the universe.

After the rescue, the police released footage from the helmet camera of a YAMAM operator during the special operation.

The footage shows the YAMAM rescuing hostages under heavy fire while neutralizing threats. YAMAM operators noted, "During this complex rescue operation, heavy fire was directed at our operatives and the hostages' location from the building and adjacent structures. Our operatives responded swiftly and professionally, eliminating the assailants while safeguarding the hostages until they were safely brought home."