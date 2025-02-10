During a police operation to counter crime in the Arab city of Jadeidi-Makr, police raided a residential unit in the city, exposing an unusual store of ammunition.

During the raid, the police officers found approximately 9,900 5.56 bullets for use in rifles, which were hidden and, it is suspected, prepared for use in a terror attack.

The confiscated weapons were transferred for further investigation in the Israel Police's forensic labs.

The suspects, residents of Jadeidi-Makr, are in their 30s. They were detained for questioning, at the conclusion of which they were jailed.

In accordance with the findings of the investigation, police are expected to request that the suspects' arrest be extended.