Dozens of Gaza Strip residents were documented today (Sunday) wandering just a few hundred meters from the border fence opposite Kibbutz Nir Oz in the Gaza Strip enclave.

The residents roamed about 300 meters from the fence following the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Netzarim corridor as part of the agreement with Hamas in the hostage deal.

Reports from Gaza indicated warning shots were fired at the residents by the IDF, with no injuries reported. Despite the warning shots, more Gaza residents were documented approaching the area.

I24News military correspondent Yossi Yehoshua quoted soldiers serving in the perimeter zone inside the Gaza Strip who warned: "Gazans are approaching us in violation of the agreement and are testing if shots are fired from a distance of 800 meters to a kilometer. They are also approaching with vehicles. We are limited in our rules of engagement and equipment."

The IDF commented on the incident: "This is a very unusual incident which stemmed from the withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor. Shots were fired to distance the suspects, several were killed as a result. The others fled the perimeter and if they had approached again, shots would have been fired to hit them. That is the instruction to the forces. Every day there are incidents where shots are fired at anyone who just approaches the perimeter."

IDF forces withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor overnight. As part of the current stage of the hostage deal, Israel has committed to withdraw from the last outposts on the Netzarim Corridor last night.

The soldier giving the order was filmed declaring over the radio: "All units, we are now entering our final withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor. We will yet return here, recover every hostage, and with Trump's plan, rebuild the Israeli towns of the Gaza Strip."

Eighteen months have passed since Division 36 first began the ground offensive into the Netzarim Corridor. As of today, no Israeli forces remain in the Netzarim Corridor or northern Gaza. The IDF still holds the Gaza border and Philadelphi Corridor.