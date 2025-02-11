A force from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion was called late one night last week to the fence on the Gaza Border after a lookout spotted a suspicious individual lying down and apparently attempting to infiltrate into Israeli territory while yelling "Allahu Akbar."

Due to a concern that the individual was a suicide bomber strapped with an explosive vest, according to a report by Ynet, the commander of the patrol chose to carefully shoot at the suspect's legs.

The suspicious individual was lightly wounded by the gunfire at his legs and was taken for medical treatment at Barzilai Medical Center where his true identity was learned.

The individual turned out to be a combat veteran suffering from shell shock and post-traumatic stress disorder who attempted to commit suicide. Since the incident, the veteran has been undergoing treatment and is under the supervision of medical officials.