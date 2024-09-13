Two right-wing activists were arrested on Thursday night while attempting to cross the fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

IDF observers identified the activists crossing through a gate in the fence to the area of the underground wall that separates Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip.

An IDF force that rushed to the scene apprehended the civilians and returned them safely, the civilians were transferred to the Israeli police.

The IDF emphasized that the civilians did not enter the territory of the Gaza Strip. The IDF Spokesperson emphasized that approaching the area of the barrier is dangerous and interferes with the security forces' operations in the area.

The two activists are behind the creation of the Eli Aza encampment near Netiv Haasara in the Gaza envelope.

The encampment was set up by the "Returning Home," "We Won't Forget," and "Returnees to Gaza" organizations to call for resettlement of the Gaza Strip.