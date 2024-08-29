On Thursday morning, families of the hostages used loudspeakers to call out to their loved ones, who have been languishing in Hamas tunnels for 328 days.

In their immense grief, the families broke through the fence, running towards the Gaza border in a desperate attempt to get as close as possible to their relatives.

The hostage families heeded the security forces' requests and are now returning to Kibbutz Nirim.

The families are pleading for a deal to be made that would bring back their loved ones - the living for rehabilitation, and the murdered for proper burial in their homeland.