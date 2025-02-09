US President Donald Trump has appointed pastor Paula White, a prominent supporter of Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, to head the White House's "Faith Office."

The Faith Office is charged with working with religious figures, especially the leaders of the Evangelical community in the US. It is expected to be one of the most influential offices of the new administration.

White is an evangelical pastor and considered to be a friend of Israel. She has been active in Israeli hasbara since the October 7 massacre, and is seen as a friend of Judea and Samaria.

During Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington last week, he met with White for an hours-long meeting.

"Paula White is a true friend of the Jewish nation and the State of Israel, and especially the Jewish pioneers in Judea and Samaria, the land of the Bible," Dagan said. "Throughout the years, she has worked much to strengthen the connection between the American nation and the Jewish nation, and now in her new role, she will be able to continue her important work from within the White House."

"I am sure that she will be a strong voice for faith, values, and the strong covenant between Israel and the US. The greatest gift that the Creator gave the world is that President Donald Trump, a supporter of Israel, has returned to the White House - this is an historic time and a great opportunity for Israel, the US, and the entire world. We will work together and strengthen our shared values and the covenant between the US and Israel, and especially the covenant with Judea and Samaria," he concluded.