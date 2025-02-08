Eli Sharabi, released Saturday from Hamas captivity after 491 days, received the difficult news that his wife, Leanne, and daughters Noya (16) and Yahel (13) were murdered in the October 7 massacre.

Eli was also informed that his brother Yossi, who was also kidnapped to Gaza, was killed in captivity.

Friends of the family stressed, "Despite all of the pain and tragedy, Eli is determined and strong and wants to win and live. He wants to heal."

Eli Sharabi, 51, was kidnapped from his home in Kibbutz Be'eri on the day of the massacre, alongside his brother Yossi. Yossi Sharabi was killed in captivity, likely in an IAF strike. His body is still held in Gaza.

Footage of the moving reunion in Sheba Medical Center shows Eli's brother Sharon wrapping him in a tallit (prayer shawl) as he embraces Eli and says, "Shema Yisrael," with tears in his eyes.