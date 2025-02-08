Israel National NewsWrapped in a tallit: Sharon Sharabi meets his freed brother Eli, says 'Shema Yisrael'Heartbreaking: Sharon Sharabi meets his brother Eli in Sheba Medical Center after Eli returns from Hamas captivity, wraps Eli in his tallit and says, 'Shema Yisrael.'Israel National NewsPublished: Feb 8, 2025, 7:44 PM (GMT+2)Updated: Invalid Dateprisoner swaphostagesSwords of IronHostages in GazaHostage DealRelated articles:World horrified by hostages' condition, Hamas's showIsrael to mediators: 'We will not ignore this'These are the terrorists released todayMedical source: 'Just like the Jews in concentration camps' Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailbox