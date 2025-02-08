Israel's Government Press Office (GPO) on Saturday night responded to a CNN headline equating the emaciated Israeli hostages freed from Hamas captivity to the convicted terrorists Israel was forced to hand over to secure the civilians' release.

The CNN headline read: "Three freed Israeli hostages appear in poor health. Many Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel have also seemed emaciated upon release."

"The GPO condemns any attempt by the media to establish a comparison and/or symmetry between the hostages, who were abducted from their homes in a brutal terrorist attack and held in starvation for a long period, and convicted terrorists that were serving their sentences in Israeli prisons," the GPO statement read.

"A narrative comparing hostages and prisoners runs contrary to every ethical standard of journalism."

Last week, BBC news presenter, Nicky Shiller, referred to the three hostages released on February 1 as "prisoners," similar to the term used for the terrorists imprisoned in Israel.



"Confirmation from Hamas that three Israeli prisoners - all men this time, will be released tomorrow, and then we will see 90 Palestinian prisoners freed from Israeli jails," Shiller said.



His remarks about the released hostages Yarden Bibas, Keith Siegel, and Ofer Calderon sparked an uproar, leading the BBC to apologize.



The BBC clarified: "Earlier today BBC News reported the names of the three hostages who are set to be released – at one point during the coverage, we mistakenly referred to the hostages as 'prisoners' and for that, we wish to apologize."