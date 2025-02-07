Emergency responders were called to Rabbi Akiva Street in Bnei Brak after reports of a child falling from a height.

Paramedics provided initial medical treatment at the scene and then evacuated him to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikva with moderate injuries to his upper body.

The incident occurred as the boy was feeding birds, a tradition for this week's Torah portion, and he lost his balance, resulting in his fall and injury.

Rescue volunteers, Eli Biton and David Amron, who arrived at the scene, stated: "Upon arrival with the MDA ambulance, we found a 10-year-old boy with upper body injuries after falling from a height. Along with MDA paramedics, we provided initial treatment including stabilization and bandaging, and he was transported in moderate condition for further care in the trauma unit at Beilinson Hospital."

The police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

The tradition has its roots in a teaching that when Moshe warned that there would be no manna on Shabbat, some of the nation placed their double portion of manna in the fields to discredit him. God sent birds to eat the manna, protecting Moshe's status. It is customary to feed the birds in thanks on the week of the Torah portion Beshalach, which contains the story of the manna.