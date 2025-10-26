בר קופרשטיין בבני ברק ללא קרדיט

Hamas captivity survivor Bar Kuperstein was warmly welcomed this afternoon (Sunday) at the Bnei Brak city hall, about two weeks after his release from captivity in the Gaza Strip. Those present welcomed him with singing, dancingm and tears of excitement.

The ceremony was attended by Mayor Hanoch Zeibert, City Director-General Yisrael Ehrenstein, and hundreds of city residents.

During the event, Bar said: “I want to say a huge thank you to all of you. I’m sure that thanks to all your prayers and the prayers of all the people of Israel, I’m here. And if not for you, maybe I would still be there. Thank you very much, everyone.”

His mother, Julie Kuperstein, expressed her gratitude to those who prayed throughout the ordeal: “Amazing women prayed and took so many things upon themselves. I think Bar is still a bit in shock and doesn’t really understand what’s going on here. It’s a bit overwhelming for him, but I’m sure it will pass, and he’ll understand how much the people of Israel prayed for him.”

She added: “I just want to say thank you, and please keep praying your prayers. We want everyone home, God willing, and for all the fallen to receive a proper burial in the Land of Israel.”