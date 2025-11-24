In a strategic move to formalize Israeli communities and strengthen Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria, the commander of the IDF Central Command, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth signed on ten new municipal jurisdiction areas on Monday.

As part of the decision, the jurisdiction area for the new community of Gador (Tevetz) in the northern Jordan Valley was approved, paving the way for advancing zoning plans and allocating security and infrastructure resources for the community.

In addition, the jurisdiction boundaries of nine other communities were updated: Leshem, Kerem Re’im, Neria, Ovnat, Havat Gilad, Ibei HaNahal, Parashim (El Naveh), along with border adjustments for Massu’a and Har Adar.

The move follows significant momentum led by the Settlement Administration: since the beginning of 2025, forty-nine new jurisdiction areas have been approved, and thirty new communities have already received official status under government decisions to establish fifty new communities in the region.

Establishing a jurisdiction area is a key stage in founding a community, providing planning certainty and regulating the practical stages of development.

Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva: “We continue to strengthen the enterprise of building Jewish communities and deepening our roots throughout the Land of Israel. Setting jurisdiction areas is a Zionist, security-driven and national step that grants stability, certainty and a future for tens of thousands of citizens.”

Smotrich added: “I want to thank Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, Regional Head Brig. Gen. Hisham Ibrahim, Deputy Regional Head Hillel Roth, and the Infrastructure Branch of the Civil Administration for their cooperation. With God’s help, we will continue to work resolutely to implement the government’s decisions and establish the new communities on the ground.”