Romi Gonen, released from Hamas captivity last month, on Wednesday morning wrote her first social media post since her return to Israel.

Wearing a leopard pattern, she wrote, "A spotted Wednesday - and thank G-d I am finally, finally home so that I can be a part of it. There is no question that spotted is an integral part of me, and that thanks to my family and friends, you have turned it into a moving initiative which was intended to remember me and fight for me."

"My healing journey starts now, and ahead of me are many more operations and treatments, but what's most important is that I am home. We must not forget that there are another 79 hostages in Gaza, who are surviving inhumane conditions and waiting for us to save them. My healing will not be complete until everyone is home. Am Israel chai."

Meirav Leshem Gonen, Romi's mother told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News the reason for her daughter's decision to observe the first Shabbat after she returned to her family.

"She chose to observe Shabbat. Observing Shabbat is something that, in its perception and essence, aims for intentionality, connection within the family, and reflection on what is happening here and now," said Leshem Gonen.

She added, "In recent years, our gatherings would take place on Shabbat. So, keeping the Sabbath is very wise in Judaism - each in their own way - it was very important to her. She feels connected to a lot of what Judaism provides, and she did so even during captivity together with Emily [Damari], and it's beautiful in my opinion."