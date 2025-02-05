Meirav Leshem Gonen, mother of Romi Gonen who was recently freed from Hamas captivity, shared in a special interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, which will be broadcast in full on Wednesday, the reason for her daughter's decision to observe the first Shabbat after she returned to her family.

"She chose to observe Shabbat. Observing Shabbat is something that, in its perception and essence, aims for intentionality, connection within the family, and reflection on what is happening here and now," said Leshem Gonen.

She added, "In recent years, our gatherings would take place on Shabbat. So, keeping the Sabbath is very wise in Judaism - each in their own way - it was very important to her. She uses a lot of tools that Judaism provides, and she used them even during captivity together with Emily [Damari], and it's beautiful in my opinion."

Watch the Hebrew video:

