Thai police this week arrested four Israelis on suspicion they operated a drug trafficking network that sold illegal substances to tourists at parties on Koh Pha Ngan.

According to reports, the raid followed neighbors' complaints about loud parties and suspicious traffic at a villa in Surat Thani province, and was part of a broader operation against foreign criminals. Police units, immigration officials and local authorities raided the building after residents reported suspicious activity at the site.

During the search, various quantities of cocaine, ketamine, MDMA and 29 electronic cigarettes were seized, according to Thai reports. In their questioning, the suspects said they had purchased the drugs via the WhatsApp application from another Israeli.

Indictments were filed against the three suspects arrested at the villa for possession and trafficking of various drugs, drug use and possession of goods without paying tax. The oldest of the four was charged with trafficking and possession of hard drugs.