The Israeli tourist critically injured Saturday in an accident in Thailand is en route to Israel, the "PassportCard" travel insurance company reported Wednesday.

PassportCard also said that another victim, who was in moderate condition, is now in serious condition. That victim has undergone surgery aimed at stabilizing her condition.

It was also reported that the other four victims of the accident are in mild to moderate condition. Three of them are expected to be discharged from the hospital soon and will return to Israel in the coming days for further monitoring and treatment.

The Saturday road accident occurred in Chiang Mai in northern Thailand.

All the Israelis injured in the road accident are in their 20s and were traveling together on a minibus when it overturned. Medical teams arriving at the scene evacuated the victims to three local hospitals, in accordance with their levels of injury.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said that the Department for Israelis Abroad and the Israeli Embassy in Thailand are in continuous contact with the victims in Thailand and their relatives in Israel, as well as with the local authorities, medical teams, and insurance companies.